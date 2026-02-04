Philippines seeks Japanese access for bananas and tropical fruit

Philippine Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel concluded a ministerial visit to Japan from 26 to 29 January 2026, holding meetings with Japan's Agriculture Minister and senior officials from the Japan International Cooperation Agency to discuss agricultural cooperation and market access, with a focus on fruit and vegetables.

During the visit, Secretary Tiu Laurel raised the Philippines' interest in lowering Japanese tariffs on fresh bananas, as the country prepares for accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. He also requested new market access for pomelos, faster entry procedures for Japanese grape varieties, and updated protocols covering mango and papaya exports.

The discussions included a proposal to broaden the existing Memorandum of Cooperation between the two countries. Japan indicated its support and confirmed it will host the second Philippines-Japan Joint Committee on Agriculture meeting in June 2026. Secretary Tiu Laurel expressed the expectation that the amended agreement could be signed within the year, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic normalization between the Philippines and Japan.

The visit also included talks with JICA on potential support for agriculture-related projects linked to fruit and vegetable supply chains. These included integrated food logistics hubs, a nationwide assessment of basic commodity distribution, and the expansion of the Market-Driven Vegetable Value Chain project, which aims to improve production planning, postharvest handling, and market linkage for vegetables.

Accompanied by Governors Rodolfo Albano III and Mario Eduardo Ortega, the Secretary visited advanced Japanese logistics and wholesale facilities that handle fresh produce. These visits were intended to provide reference models for improving cold chain management, storage, and distribution systems supporting fruit and vegetable supply in the Philippines.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the meetings form part of ongoing efforts to strengthen trade relations with Japan, which remains an important export market for Philippine bananas and other fruit. The department said discussions held during the visit are expected to contribute to improved market access and more structured cooperation on fruit and vegetable value chains.

The Department of Agriculture stated that it will continue follow-up discussions with Japanese counterparts in the coming months, focusing on tariff issues, phytosanitary procedures, and technical cooperation linked to fruit and vegetable exports.

Source: DA