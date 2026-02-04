South Korea plans AI-based platform for fresh produce farming

The South Korean government plans to develop a national agriculture platform based on artificial intelligence, aimed at restructuring fresh produce production and farm management systems. The initiative shifts smart farming away from reliance on individual farmer expertise toward a model in which AI supports crop growth management and operational decision-making.

The plan, referred to as the "national agriculture AX platform plan," was announced at an economic ministers' meeting on February 4. AX stands for "AI transformation," meaning the application of artificial intelligence across production systems rather than its use as a standalone tool.

Under the proposal, the government will build an AI- and data-driven farm management platform focused on crop cultivation. Artificial intelligence will analyse crop growth, pest and disease pressure, and cultivation conditions, and then provide guidance adjusted to farmers' experience levels. The system is intended to support higher automation in agricultural facilities, particularly greenhouses and other controlled-environment production systems.

The project will be carried out as a public-private partnership. A special-purpose company will be established with joint investment from the government and private sector to leverage private technology and capital. Total project investment is expected to reach at least 290 billion won, equivalent to about US$218 million, with government funding of up to 140 billion won, around US$105 million. The private sector will retain more than 51 per cent equity and lead project operations.

The special-purpose company will develop AI models dedicated to crop production and apply them in commercial farms and smart farming operations. The government also plans to designate selected regions as AI smart farming districts, where large-scale demonstration and rollout can take place at the same time. In parallel, licensing and approval procedures are expected to be streamlined, and financing support through policy loans is under consideration.

According to the government, the platform is intended to lower barriers to entry for older growers and new entrants by standardising AI-supported cultivation systems. The plan also includes the development of a standard AI smart farm model, with the longer-term objective of promoting it as an export-oriented solution.

The government stated that the platform is designed to improve productivity in fresh produce farming by integrating data analysis, automation, and AI-based decision support into day-to-day crop management, particularly in greenhouse and intensive production systems.

