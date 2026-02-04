Weather disrupts NZ cherry exports despite US$130 million forecast

A strong start to New Zealand's cherry season has been followed by weather-related disruption during harvest, which is expected to reduce export volumes, according to a Central Otago grower.

A large cherry harvest had been forecast to lift export revenue by 5 per cent to US$130 million for the season ending June 30. The outlook was published in December in a situation and outlook report from the Ministry for Primary Industries.

The report cited effective winter chilling and successful pollination periods as reasons for the positive forecast. It also noted that the later timing of the Chinese New Year in 2026, falling on February 17, was expected to support peak demand from China. Growers producing late-harvest varieties and those located in sub-regions of Central Otago were expected to benefit most from this timing.

In the previous season, cherry export revenue increased by 35 per cent to US$124 million, driven by a larger harvest. Export volumes rose by 34 per cent to 5,100 tons, according to the report.

However, Central Otago Fruit Growers Association member and Clyde Orchards manager Kris Robb of Earnscleugh said conditions during harvest had changed since the report was released.

"We are right in the throes of it," Robb said, referring to the ongoing cherry harvest in Central Otago.

He said the season began well and the crop was set at the time the report was prepared. Since then, adverse weather has affected outcomes. "The potential crop was there early in the season, but there has been damage through wind and rain, and it has affected export pack-outs."

According to Robb, current cherry export volumes are well below the levels seen at the same point last season. "The current cherry export volume was well down on where it was at the same time last season. I can't see a drastic increase in those figures going forward."

While the later Chinese New Year remains favourable in theory, Robb said supply constraints would limit the ability of growers to meet peak demand for premium fruit. "The timing of the Chinese New Year was beneficial, but New Zealand cherry growers would not be able to supply enough of the premium product to meet peak demand."

Source: Rural Life