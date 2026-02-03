Australian cherries reach China via Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao bridge

A shipment of 1.15 tons of cherries from Australia was imported into the Chinese mainland via an air-land fresh product express line from Hong Kong Airport on Sunday (1st February). The shipment cleared under the supervision of Gongbei Customs at the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge.

The imports followed the signing of a cooperation memorandum on inspection and quarantine supervision for transshipped airborne fruits between Gongbei Customs in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, and customs authorities in Hong Kong. The agreement established a new logistics route for Australian cherries entering the mainland market.

After harvest, the cherries were transported by air to Hong Kong Airport and then moved across the bridge by refrigerated trucks using the air-land fresh product express line. The cargo was transshipped through a dedicated express channel at Hong Kong Airport and arrived at the designated comprehensive supervision site at the bridge port in under one hour.

Customs clearance at the bridge was completed quickly, allowing the cherries to reach consumers within 48 hours of picking, according to Shu Xueming, deputy general manager of Zhuhai Huichang Transportation Investment. "The stable and predictable customs environment gives us confidence in serving more fresh fruit import clients in the future," Shu said.

To facilitate the first shipment, Customs coordinated in advance with the enterprise to monitor flight schedules, cargo details, and transport arrangements, according to Qiu Huimin, deputy section chief of the third supervision section of the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge Customs.

Source: ChinaDaily