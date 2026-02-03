Nepal banana sales reach US$2.8 million in Bardiya

Banana production in Bardiya district, Nepal, generated sales of about Rs. 370 million, approximately US$2.8 million, during the current season. Around 600 farmers produced close to 38,000 tons of bananas on about 750 hectares, according to local producers.

Toplal BK, President of the Banana Entrepreneurs' Association, Bardiya, said average yields in the district are about 50 tons per hectare. He confirmed that bananas worth Rs. 370 million were marketed during this year's production cycle.

Market dynamics shifted during the season following Nepal's decision to halt banana imports from India after disease was detected in Indian fruit. Sales were initially slow, but volumes moved more quickly once imports stopped. Farmers who previously sold unripe bananas at around Rs. 300 per crate before Dashain later received prices of up to Rs. 500 per crate after the import ban came into force.

Despite the higher prices later in the season, farmer income was reported to be slightly lower than last year. Producers said early-season marketing difficulties, followed by rainfall that led to mold development on harvest-ready fruit, reduced marketed volumes and overall returns.

Banana cultivation in Bardiya expanded under the Banana Zone Program and now covers roughly 750 hectares. Last year, banana turnover in the district totaled about Rs. 400 million, or around US$3.0 million.

Farmers in Bardiya have been calling for restrictions on Indian banana imports for the past 14 years. This season, producer groups again approached the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development to request an import ban. According to BK, imports were fully halted after the outbreak of Tropical Race 4 (TR4) disease in bananas in India.

With imports stopped, growers expect further expansion of banana acreage in Bardiya. Banana farmer Tika Kumari Samseli Magar said, "Now we are no longer worried about banana market prices. We are encouraging other farmers to take up banana farming as well. We have organised the farmers and have come up with the idea of cultivating bananas collectively."

Banana farmer and entrepreneur Shambhu Prasad Adhikari said production is already increasing this year. "Farmers are becoming more attracted to banana farming. There is a strong possibility that the area under banana cultivation will increase," he said.

Alongside expanded production, infrastructure linked to banana handling and processing has developed in Bardiya. Facilities now include ripening and storage chambers, tissue culture banana nurseries, and units processing fiber from banana stems.

Source: The Rising Nepal