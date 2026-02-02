Malaysian onion program produces over 54 tons

Malaysia's large-scale onion planting program produced more than 54 metric tons of onions last year, according to Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

The program covered 157 hectares and involved 125 local growers. The minister said the output reflects coordinated planting and participation by growers involved in the initiative.

"This is the result of structured planning, hard work on the ground, and the commitment of all parties involved. God willing, this 2025 achievement will serve as a catalyst for us to go further for the future of the people and the nation," he said in a Facebook post.

According to the minister, the program has contributed to higher domestic production capacity, reduced reliance on imports, and a more secure national supply chain. These outcomes align with efforts to strengthen local vegetable production and improve supply stability.

The onion program forms part of Malaysia's broader approach to supporting domestic growers and increasing self-sufficiency in selected crops, with production organised through defined planting areas and grower participation.

Source: Bernama