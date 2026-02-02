Afghanistan increases agricultural exports via Shir Khan border

Exports through the Shir Khan border crossing in northern Afghanistan have increased compared to last year, according to the Kunduz Chamber of Commerce and Investment. Officials report that the number of cargo trucks transporting goods out of the country has risen sharply. Last year, exports were handled by 1,472 cargo trucks, while since the beginning of this year, more than 3,055 cargo trucks have moved export goods through the crossing.

Masoud Wahdat, Director of Export Development and Investment at the Kunduz Chamber of Commerce, said the main exported products include vegetables, potatoes, fruits, and other goods. These shipments have been destined for Tajikistan, China, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. He noted that after trade with Pakistan was halted, commercial flows shifted, and these countries have become alternative export destinations for Afghan goods.

Traders operating at the Shir Khan border crossing have reported that export procedures have been functioning with limited disruption. Several traders stated that once consignments reach customs, goods are generally cleared for export without major obstacles. This has supported increased throughput at the crossing compared with the previous year.

At the same time, economic analysts have cautioned that maintaining export volumes will depend on stable administrative conditions. They point to the need for transparency in customs procedures, predictable regulations, and limits on discretionary decision-making within public administration. Without these factors, they say, export flows could become inconsistent over time.

Haji Bitullah, spokesperson for Kunduz province, stated that Taliban administration officials are working to reduce challenges faced by residents, including traders, and to improve operational conditions at border points. Traders have responded that these efforts will need to be reflected in practical and sustained improvements in customs handling, transport coordination, and transit processes.

The Shir Khan border crossing links northern Afghanistan with Tajikistan and serves as an important route for agricultural exports. Increased truck movements suggest a shift in trade patterns following disruptions to southern routes. Exporters continue to rely on vegetables, fruit, and potatoes as core outbound products, with regional markets absorbing most volumes.

Observers note that the continuation of current export levels will depend on how effectively border operations are managed in the coming months, as well as on market access conditions in destination countries.

