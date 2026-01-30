Adjara citrus season ends successfully, over 27,000 tonnes of mandarins exported

The 2025 citrus harvesting season in Georgia's Adjara region has concluded successfully, according to Sulkhan Tamazashvili, Chairman of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara. The results were discussed at a meeting with the citrus coordination штаб, attended by the Minister of Agriculture Denis Salukvadze and representatives of citrus collection and processing companies.

According to the regional government, more than 27,000 tonnes of standard mandarins were exported during the season, generating over GEL 43 million in revenue. In addition, more than 14,000 tonnes of non-standard mandarins were processed. Subsidies of up to GEL 5 million were provided to support the processing of this volume.

The citrus coordination headquarters operated for two months in cooperation with Georgia's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture. During the season, over 20 companies were involved in mandarin exports, while two processing plants in Kobuleti handled industrial processing.

For the 2025–2026 season, more than GEL 2.5 million has been allocated from the Georgian government's reserve fund to support the marketing of non-standard mandarins. Discussions at the meeting also focused on farmer support mechanisms, product marketing, and measures to improve fruit quality.

