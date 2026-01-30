Vietnam limes and durians surge as orange prices fall

Farmers in the Mekong Delta are experiencing contrasting market conditions ahead of the Tet holiday, with strong prices for limes, mangoes, durians, and yellow dragon fruit, while orange growers face oversupply and low returns.

In Ben Luc, Tay Ninh Province, seedless lime prices have reached VND29,000–30,000 per kg, equivalent to about US$1.15, around four times higher than at the same time last year. Growers in the area are harvesting actively, supported by stable demand. Ly Minh Anh, who farms 2 hectares of limes in Thanh Loi Commune, reported an average yield of 16 tons per hectare. After deducting input and labor costs, he earned close to US$3,850 per hectare. "This is the highest profit ever. Harvesting will be finished by the end of this week. This year, my family will celebrate a big Tet," he said.

Thanh Loi, Ben Luc, and Luong Hoa communes together account for more than 4,000 hectares of seedless limes. Local authorities attribute current results to increased participation in linked supply chains and the application of production standards, with output now meeting VietGAP and GlobalGAP requirements for export to the Netherlands and Asian markets.

In Dong Thap Province, durian growers are also benefiting from current price levels. Traders have been placing deposits ahead of the Lunar New Year for orchards in Cai Be, Ngu Hiep, Phu Huu, Long Tien, and Cai Lay. Grade 1 Monthong durians are trading at VND90,000–110,000 per kg, around US$4.20, with margins estimated at US$1.92 per kg. The Ri6 variety is selling at VND55,000–70,000 per kg, about US$2.69.

Tran Thanh Ba, who cultivates 2 hectares of durian in Ngu Hiep Commune, noted that weather conditions supported fruit development. He cited delayed saltwater intrusion and sufficient freshwater availability from sluice gate systems as contributing factors.

Yellow dragon fruit prices have also increased toward year-end, with traders offering deposits of VND60,000–80,000 per kg, or around US$3.10. Cultivation area for this crop is expanding in Dong Thap and Tay Ninh, linked to demand associated with Tet consumption and display.

In contrast, King Orange producers in Vinh Long Province are facing low prices due to oversupply. Farm-gate prices have dropped below VND2,000 per kg, about US$0.08, with limited buying activity. In some cases, fruit remains unharvested. Huynh Thanh Quoc, an orange grower in Hieu Thanh Commune, said, "Traders are paying less than VND2,000/kg. At this price, harvesting means further losses. This year, Tet is lost."

According to provincial data, Vinh Long has nearly 24,718 hectares of oranges. Expansion outpaced demand, pushing prices well below production costs estimated at US$0.31–0.41 per kg. Authorities are advising against further expansion and are promoting conversion, processing, and market development measures to reduce future imbalances.

