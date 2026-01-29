Kazakhstan will not restrict carrot exports, government says

Kazakhstan will not impose restrictions on carrot exports, despite earlier discussions about a possible three-month ban to prevent off-season shortages. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said the domestic market is fully supplied and export limitations are not required.

In 2025, Kazakhstan harvested 3.8 million tonnes of vegetables, including 411,900 tonnes of carrots. Current carrot stocks amount to 170,300 tonnes, which authorities say is sufficient to cover domestic demand until the early harvest of 2026. The available volumes allow part of the production to be exported.

Farmers in the Pavlodar region harvested 165,000 tonnes of carrots in 2025, while local demand was estimated at 17,300 tonnes. Surplus volumes were placed in storage; some carrots will be sold domestically, while part of the crop risks quality deterioration over time.

Producers also raised concerns about high intermediary margins, reaching up to 60% of the final retail price. The government said it plans to monitor trade mark-ups and continue support measures for farmers, including subsidies for fertilizers, machinery, and fuel. Exporting carrots will remain permitted.

