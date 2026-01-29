Turkmenistan expands exports of greenhouse tomatoes

Turkmenistan is increasing exports of greenhouse-grown tomatoes of various varieties, supplying markets across Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Afghanistan. In recent months, large consignments have also started reaching the United Arab Emirates.

According to Maksat Shirov, general director of a large greenhouse complex, the focus is on scale, productivity, and consistent quality. The greenhouse area currently exceeds 250 hectares, with an additional 180 hectares under construction. Average yields reach up to 45 kg per square metre, bringing total annual production capacity to around 86,000 tonnes.

The expansion is also driving employment growth. The workforce has increased from about 2,000 employees last year to roughly 3,000 this season. Tomato harvesting and crop maintenance are carried out year-round, with workers responsible for tasks such as tying plants, pruning, leaf management, and harvesting, following precise technical guidelines.

The greenhouse complex is located in the Akhal region, approximately two hours from Ashgabat. One of the key advantages of the area is its high number of sunny days, which supports faster plant development and stable year-round production.

Agronomic management combines controlled irrigation, regulated light exposure, and biological pollination using bumblebees. In addition, carbon dioxide enrichment is applied inside the greenhouses to improve fruit size, flavour, and firmness.

The operation is certified under Global G.A.P., confirming compliance with international food safety and environmental standards. This certification supports the complex's export strategy and reinforces its position in both regional and international markets.

