China’s Hainan imports 592,000 tons of coconuts in 2025

According to Haikou Customs, China's Hainan Province imported 592,000 tons of coconuts through its ports in 2025, an increase of 17.3 per cent compared with the previous year. This placed Hainan first among Chinese provinces and regions for coconut imports.

Imports from Indonesia reached 516,000 tons in 2025, up 34.3 per cent year on year, accounting for 87.2 per cent of Hainan's total coconut imports. Volumes from the Philippines and Thailand also increased during the year.

Customs data indicate that the rise in imports is linked to the use of policies under the Hainan Free Trade Port framework, which is supporting the development of the local coconut sector while affecting logistics costs and processing timelines.

Freshness remains a key factor for coconut product marketing. Customs authorities have introduced measures, including advance declaration and appointment-based inspections. These steps have shortened clearance procedures and reduced the time between vessel arrival and processing.

"Time directly determines product competitiveness," said Zheng Xinzhuang, a customs agent at a local freight company. "Now it takes as little as 24 hours from berthing to production."

Preferential tax measures under the Hainan Free Trade Port have also affected processing operations. Local enterprises are able to import production equipment under zero-tariff arrangements, reducing capital expenditure and operational costs.

In 2025, Hainan recorded its first export shipment of virgin coconut oil. Other coconut-based products, including coconut juice and coconut milk, were also exported to international markets during the year.

Logistics capacity has expanded with the introduction of direct shipping routes from Pontianak and Palembang in Indonesia to Yangpu Port in Hainan. According to Haikou Customs, these routes are expected to support ongoing coconut supply flows into the province.

Customs authorities stated that regulatory procedures will continue to be adjusted in line with import volumes and processing activity related to coconut products.

