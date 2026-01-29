India sees early Banganapalli mango supply in Visakhapatnam

Banganapalli mangoes have reached markets in Visakhapatnam several weeks earlier than usual this season. The variety typically enters the market in Andhra Pradesh between April and June. This year's early arrival has drawn attention from consumers and traders and reflects changes in cultivation and supply practices.

Local vendors in Visakhapatnam have started sourcing Banganapalli mangoes from Chennai to meet demand in the city. Konathala Upender, a fruit vendor with around 20 years of experience, told Deccan Chronicle that he has been selling the mangoes in Visakhapatnam for about a month.

"I transport the mangoes from Chennai in my own vehicle and sell them in Vizag. I sell them for ₹350 per kg. Sometimes, I lower the price to ₹300," he explained. This corresponds to roughly US$4.20 per kg, with discounts bringing the price closer to US$3.60 per kg.

According to vendors, consumer response has been mixed. Upender said older customers are generally more hesitant and prefer to wait until after the Ugadi festival before purchasing mangoes. Younger consumers, by contrast, appear more willing to buy the fruit despite its early-season availability.

"There is definitely a demand for Banganapalli mangoes," Upender said, pointing to differences in buying behaviour across age groups.

At Poorna Market, wholesale trader Kanuri Purnachandara Rao provided additional context for the off-season supply. "Many new methods are being adopted in horticulture. Conditions are now being created to cultivate crops year-round. For instance, watermelons are already available throughout the year," he said. His comments reflect broader shifts in production techniques that are extending harvest windows for several fruit crops.

Consumer interest has also been evident at the retail level. P. Naina, who purchased Banganapalli mangoes midweek, said she was pleased to find the fruit available earlier than expected.

The early presence of Banganapalli mangoes in Visakhapatnam highlights how adjustments in production and logistics are influencing seasonal availability, with growers and traders responding to evolving consumer demand and cultivation practices.

Source: Deccan Chronicle