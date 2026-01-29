India plans rail exports to support banana prices in Rayalaseema

Banana growers in the Rayalaseema region of India, particularly in Anantapur and Kadapa districts, are facing pressure following a sharp decline in prices during the peak of the first crop. Prices reached their lowest levels about two months ago, resulting in losses for farmers. In several parts of the Anantapur district, bananas were reportedly distributed free of charge due to a lack of buyers.

With the second crop approaching its peak, the state government has moved to support price formation by strengthening export channels to northern states, with a focus on rail transport. The initiative followed a review of the situation by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during a visit to Kadapa. Chief Secretary K. Krishnababu has since been monitoring transport arrangements for banana exports from Anantapur.

A review meeting was recently held involving Horticulture Director Srinivasulu, district officials from Anantapur, and Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager Chandrasekhar Gupta. Discussions focused on logistics coordination and improving returns for growers through smoother movement of produce.

According to officials, rail-based exports are being prioritised, with the Railways requested to ensure uninterrupted train services. Exporters have raised concerns about logistical constraints and freight costs, which have limited the volume of shipments in recent seasons.

Horticulture department sources said Konkan Railways has offered a freight subsidy, reducing charges by up to ₹6,000, or about US$72, compared with last year. Exporters noted, however, that banana exports are currently viable for only around three months and have asked for the export window to be extended to six or seven months. They also said improved access to empty containers from Chennai could reduce transport costs.

The district administration has stated that it will provide infrastructure and facilities at key railway loading points, including Tadipathri, Jangalapalli, Parnapalli, and other stations, to support the planned exports.

Source: Deccan Chronicle