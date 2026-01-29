Cold weather reduces fig yields in Maharashtra

Purandar tehsil in Pune district, Maharashtra, India's main fig-producing area, is reporting a difficult season after prolonged low temperatures over the past two months affected fruit size, weight, and overall yield, according to agriculture scientists. The area has around 600 hectares under fig cultivation, supplying domestic markets and export channels.

The unseasonal cold period has also led to higher levels of premature fruit drop, increasing pressure on grower returns. The region is also active in fig by-products, and supply disruptions are affecting rural incomes and market availability, growers said.

Scientists at the Fig and Custard Apple Research Centre in Jadhavwadi reported that a sustained drop in minimum temperatures occurred during a key phase of fruit development, interrupting the crop's normal growth cycle.

"We observed that the size and weight of figs were lower than the average last season. In addition, the premature drop of fruits was much higher than what we usually record," said Yuvraj Balgude, plant pathologist at the research centre, speaking to TOI.

Figs are generally suited to dry and moderately warm conditions, particularly during fruit set and development. According to scientists, extended exposure to cold interferes with several physiological processes.

"Low temperatures reduce nutrient absorption and translocation within the plant. As a result, nutrients essential for fruit enlargement and proper development are not adequately utilised," Balgude explained.

Field inspections showed signs of nutrient deficiency across many orchards. Researchers noted that this was not primarily due to fertiliser practices, but rather the plants' reduced capacity to take up nutrients under cold stress.

"The problem is largely climate-induced. Even well-managed orchards are showing smaller fruits," a senior agriculture officer said.

Growers reported that smaller fruit size is pushing produce into lower price categories due to strict grading standards. "Figs are graded very strictly. Even a slight reduction in size pushes the produce into a lower price bracket," said Akshay Jagtap, a farmer from Dive village in Purandar. "On top of that, when fruits drop before maturity, it is a complete loss."

Some growers attempted to reduce cold stress by lighting small fires in orchards, but scientists said the impact was limited. "Such practices may provide a marginal increase in temperatures for a short duration, but they are not effective or sustainable at the orchard level," Balgude said.

Fig cultivation requires investment in planting material, irrigation, fertilisers, labour, and crop protection. With yields expected to decline, growers expressed concerns about cost recovery. Scientists advised improved orchard monitoring, balanced nutrient management, and longer-term research into climate-adaptive practices.

Traders also reported uncertainty. "Consistency in quality is crucial. If supplies become unpredictable, buyers may look for alternatives," said Yuvraj Kachi, a Pune-based fruit trader.

Source: The Times of India