China and Zimbabwe trade reaches US$4.39 billion in 2025

Trade between China and Zimbabwe reached a new high in 2025, with total bilateral trade valued at US$4.39 billion, according to figures released by the Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe. The increase was supported by higher Chinese exports and continued imports of Zimbabwean agricultural products.

Year-on-year trade between the two countries increased by 14.7 per cent. China imported US$2.56 billion worth of goods from Zimbabwe, while exports to Zimbabwe amounted to US$1.84 billion. This resulted in a US$720 million trade surplus in Zimbabwe's favour, according to the embassy.

Agricultural commodities continued to play a central role in Zimbabwe's exports to China. Tobacco remained China's largest import from Zimbabwe, reaching a record value of US$790 million in 2025. Tobacco accounted for 31 per cent of China's total imports from Zimbabwe.

China also imported 5,250 metric tons of macadamia nuts from Zimbabwe, with a total value of US$11.62 million. The embassy said the figures reflect ongoing demand for agricultural commodities within the bilateral trade relationship.

In addition to existing flows, new export channels are being prepared. According to the embassy, export protocols for Zimbabwean avocados and blueberries to China have been finalised. Commercial shipments of both products are expected to begin in 2026, adding new fruit categories to Zimbabwe's access to the Chinese market.

The introduction of avocados and blueberries is expected to broaden Zimbabwe's agricultural export basket within the bilateral framework. These products would complement existing exports and introduce fresh produce into the China–Zimbabwe trade mix.

The embassy indicated that trade developments highlight the role of agriculture in Zimbabwe's export strategy and the importance of market access agreements. Analysts noted that the trade figures reflect the alignment of agricultural production with international trade partnerships and the role of export diversification and value addition in meeting longer-term economic objectives.

Bilateral engagement between China and Zimbabwe continues to expand across multiple sectors, with agriculture remaining a consistent component of trade flows. The planned start of fruit exports in 2026 is expected to further shape the agricultural dimension of trade between the two countries.

