Donggang City in Dandong, Liaoning Province, has developed into China's largest strawberry production and export base, with a cultivation history of more than 100 years. Strawberry production in the region is supported by local climatic conditions shaped by the Changbai Mountain range to the north and the Yellow Sea to the south.

The geographical setting moderates temperature patterns in Donggang compared with other parts of northeast China. Combined with local sunlight levels, rainfall patterns, and soils with a high organic matter content, these conditions support stable strawberry cultivation systems. Donggang strawberries are registered as a Geographical Indication product in China, linking production characteristics to the defined growing area.

Strawberry cultivation in Donggang currently covers more than 13,333 hectares. Over 100,000 farming households are involved in strawberry production across the city. The strawberry sector is positioned as an important component of the local agricultural economy, with authorities focusing on talent development, branding initiatives, and financial support to maintain and upgrade production systems linked to the crop.

Investment in controlled-environment agriculture has been increasing. Greenhouse production is widely used, and growers apply digital tools for environmental management. Temperature settings in greenhouses can be monitored and adjusted via mobile devices, allowing producers to maintain internal temperatures between five and 28 degrees Celsius. These systems are used to align crop growth with market demand and to stabilize production across the season.

Donggang's strawberry sector combines scale, regional certification, and the use of greenhouse technologies. The integration of production area management, digital monitoring, and coordinated local support structures reflects the current production model in the region, with strawberries forming a core part of the local horticultural output in northeast China.

Source: GlobaLink