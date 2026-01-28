India approves US$24 million funding to support apple transport

In India, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways has approved, in principle, Rs 200 crore, equivalent to about US$24 million, under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund for the Chaila–Neripul–Yashwant Nagar–Oachghat road project in Himachal Pradesh.

The road runs through the districts of Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan and is expected to improve transport links for horticultural produce, including apples, by enhancing access to markets. The approval followed a meeting in New Delhi between Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Union Minister, during which road infrastructure across the state was discussed. The Chief Minister also requested increased financial support for the repair and maintenance of roads and bridges due to hill terrain conditions and repeated monsoon-related damage.

During the meeting, Sukhu provided an update on the Shimla–Mataur national highway, which connects eight districts, the state capital, and neighbouring states. He highlighted the need to increase the number of tunnels in the Shimla–Shalaghat and Bhager–Hamirpur project packages, citing geological sensitivity and topographic constraints. Sukhu also asked for faster preparation of the detailed project report for the four-laning of Package IV, covering the section from the end of the Hamirpur bypass at Chilbahal to Bhangbar, along with the proposed northern Hamirpur bypass.

The Chief Minister pointed to damage caused by monsoon conditions on the Chilbahal–Pucca Baroh section, noting that the road had not been strengthened for the past 5 to 6 years despite serving as a transport route to major religious destinations. He requested that the NH-03 section be transferred to the national highway wing of the state Public Works Department and sought early approval of Rs 38.37 crore, equivalent to about US$4.6 million, from the National Highways Authority of India.

The Union Minister approved the requested amount and indicated support for the proposed infrastructure measures. The projects form part of wider efforts to improve road connectivity in Himachal Pradesh, with implications for agricultural logistics and produce movement in the state's main horticultural regions.

Source: The Times of India