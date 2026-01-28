Malaysia reports higher vegetable prices in Penang

In Malaysia, consumers in Penang are reporting higher prices for vegetables and other food items ahead of Thaipusam and Chinese New Year. The Penang Hindu Association says it has received complaints from households and devotees preparing for the festivals.

According to the association, a survey carried out across retail outlets and wet markets found that prices of 15 essential items increased within one month by between 14 per cent and 100 per cent. Its president, Datuk P. Murugiah, told the New Straits Times that "Tomatoes have doubled in price, from RM2.50 to RM5.00 per kg," equivalent to about US$0.53 to US$1.05 per kg. He added that ginger and brinjal prices increased by 87.5 per cent and 71.4 per cent, respectively.

"Other vegetables, including lady's fingers, cauliflower, long beans and drumsticks (moringa), saw price hikes between 40 per cent and 50 per cent," Murugiah said. "Green and red chillies, onions, cabbage, lime, and carrots increased between 13 per cent and over 33 per cent." He also noted that "Mangoes and medium-sized coconuts, widely used in Thaipusam rituals, surged 100 per cent and 40 per cent respectively."

Murugiah said the price increases are affecting devotees who follow vegetarian diets ahead of Thaipusam and organisers of free vegetarian food stalls along Western Road leading to the temple. "Over 100 stalls will serve free meals to the public, and the higher prices of vegetables make it harder for organisers to manage costs," he said.

The association also raised concerns about pricing transparency in wet markets, citing missing price tags and weighing scales that are not clearly visible. "Consumers have no way to verify prices, leaving them vulnerable to unethical pricing practices," Murugiah said. The association has called on the Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Ministry and the Prime Minister's Department to investigate the complaints.

Responding to the concerns, Penang's domestic trade ministry director S. Jegan said price variations are partly linked to supply patterns and purchasing volumes. "Vegetables come from multiple suppliers, and the quantity ordered affects pricing," he said. "Hypermarkets buy in bulk from central distributors, while smaller retailers rely on wholesale markets."

He added that price monitoring is carried out daily at wet markets, hypermarkets, and supermarkets across the state. "Analysis shows that average prices for ginger, okra, cauliflower, and long beans have remained stable compared to December 2025," he said. "While consumers have reported spikes, overall prices are manageable." The ministry said enforcement checks continue under existing pricing and consumer protection legislation and that consumers are encouraged to use the Price Catcher mobile app to compare prices.

Source: New Straits Times