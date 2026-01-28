Vietnam and Egypt tighten vegetable export standards

As vegetable exports expand from Vietnam and Egypt, authorities and exporters are tightening production and compliance protocols to meet stricter international requirements on pesticide residues, traceability, and quality management.

In Vietnam's northern Hai Phong region, the Department of Agriculture and Environment convened a meeting at the People's Committee of Tu Tinh Municipality to address export compliance for carrots ahead of the winter harvest. Leaders from Tu Tinh, Tay Tan, An Pho, Chi Linh, and Nam Dong attended alongside operators of purchasing, processing, and packaging facilities and export companies, according to Bao Hai Phong.

Officials emphasized stricter record-keeping, pesticide controls, and pre-harvest residue testing in designated export zones. "We must increase monitoring of soil-borne pests and conduct pesticide residue tests before harvest to ensure shipments meet the requirements of importing markets," a Department of Agriculture and Environment leader stated, as reported by Bao Hai Phong. Japan and South Korea apply the Positive List System, which enforces low thresholds for active ingredients without established maximum residue limits. Non-compliance can lead to rejected shipments or intensified inspections. China requires agricultural area codes, packaging facility codes, quarantine documentation, food safety assurances, and end-to-end traceability for official exports.

Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment urged local governments to strengthen farmer guidance on safe production practices, maintain coded production areas, manage inputs, and coordinate sampling with exporters before shipment. Export companies were asked to control production from the start of the season to limit risk and protect market access.

Hai Phong cultivated nearly 1,300 hectares of carrots in winter 2025 with an estimated output of 75,000 tons, more than 80 per cent of which is exported, mainly to Japan and South Korea. Compliance requirements include plant quarantine, pesticide residues, food safety, and traceability. One meeting participant noted, "It is essential to coordinate with vegetable growing areas and export companies to ensure compliance with international export standards."

In Egypt, similar compliance themes are shaping export strategy. On January 27, 2026, Hesl Islam, head of the Jalilah marketing council, announced a technical roadmap to expand vegetable exports to Gulf markets, according to Al Alam El Youm. Jalilah operates in about 40 countries and maintains branches and marketing centers across Egypt's industrial cities, with an export station in Sadat City's industrial zone.

The roadmap focuses on production standards, quality control, logistics, and market access. As Hesl Islam stated, "We are committed to a technical roadmap that ensures our vegetables meet the highest standards required by Gulf markets."

Across both regions, exporters are aligning field practices, residue management, documentation, and traceability with destination requirements. The approach centers on process control, coordination across the supply chain, and testing prior to shipment to maintain access to demanding markets.

Source: Grand Pinnacle Tribune