Azerbaijan harvests over 920,000 tonnes of potatoes

From January to November 2025, Azerbaijan imported 128,546 tonnes of potatoes, up 3.2% compared to the same period in 2024. The import value increased by 41%, reaching USD 50.1 million, according to the State Statistics Committee.
During the same period, the country exported 71,075 tonnes of potatoes, a 47.3% increase from January to November 2024. The export value rose by 38%, totaling USD 28.3 million. By the end of December, Azerbaijan harvested 924,700 tonnes of potatoes, slightly below the 2024 level by 0.3%.
Source: caliber.az