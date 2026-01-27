Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Azerbaijan harvests over 920,000 tonnes of potatoes

From January to November 2025, Azerbaijan imported 128,546 tonnes of potatoes, up 3.2% compared to the same period in 2024. The import value increased by 41%, reaching USD 50.1 million, according to the State Statistics Committee.

During the same period, the country exported 71,075 tonnes of potatoes, a 47.3% increase from January to November 2024. The export value rose by 38%, totaling USD 28.3 million. By the end of December, Azerbaijan harvested 924,700 tonnes of potatoes, slightly below the 2024 level by 0.3%.

Source: caliber.az

