Pakistan trials low-cost ginger production under olive orchards

Pakistan is testing a low-cost model to support domestic ginger production, using olive tree shade and furrow irrigation instead of shade tunnels and drip systems. The approach was demonstrated by Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited at its farm in Margalla Town, Islamabad.

According to Mohammad Kashif, Assistant Vice-President and Subject Specialist Horticulture at Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, the trial shows that ginger can be cultivated in open fields beneath olive trees. "The demonstration at ZTBL's farm at Margalla Town in Islamabad shows that ginger can be grown in open fields under the natural shade of olive trees, enabling farmers to produce two crops from the same land while significantly reducing input costs," he said.

Around 700 ginger plants were established in the trial and harvested last week. The model is designed for the Potohar Valley, where olive orchards are already widespread. Ginger, which prefers shaded conditions, is planted between olive trees, allowing farmers to harvest ginger in addition to olives from the same plot. Kashif noted that this helps address seasonal income gaps. "This approach addresses the problem of blocked farm income, as olives are harvested only once a year," he said.

Pakistan currently imports all of its ginger, with annual imports valued at about US$60 million. Kashif said farmer awareness remains limited, adding that the initiative builds on practical input from growers Amir Shehzad and Qasim Nishtar, with advisory support from the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute in Faisalabad. The ginger used in the trial was a Thai variety supplied by Qasim Nishtar.

Instead of drip irrigation, the trial relied on furrow irrigation to maintain moisture levels. Drainage channels were used to remove excess rainwater and reduce the risk of fungal disease. Kashif said the system performed well under local conditions.

The bank plans to support wider adoption of the model through financing instruments. Kashif said Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited intends to prepare a feasibility study and seek to classify ginger as a loanable crop. "Our main motto is to provide innovative technology to farmers through financial support," he said.

Cost reduction is a central element of the model. Olive trees provide year-round shade, removing the need for tunnels, while furrow irrigation replaces more expensive drip systems. Ginger is planted in May and harvested after nearly a year. Kashif said the crop requires limited water, remains relatively pest-tolerant, and only needs organic treatments when issues arise.

Addressing land and water constraints in Potohar, Kashif said ginger offers an alternative for growers with limited resources. "Farmers with little land and water can earn more by growing ginger in a compact area than by cultivating traditional crops on larger acreage," he said.

