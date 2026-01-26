Georgia Tangerine exports decline, feijoa and persimmon rise to Russia

Abkhazia's fruit exports to Russia this season show a mixed picture. While tangerine shipments decreased compared with last year, exports of other fruits such as feijoa and persimmons increased significantly.

According to the State Customs Committee of Abkhazia, tangerine exports to Russia for the autumn–winter 2025–2026 period reached 31,304 tonnes, down 15% from 36,912 tonnes in the same period last year. The Ministry of Agriculture aims to export a total of 33,000 tonnes of Georgian tangerines by the end of the season.

In contrast, feijoa exports grew by 15%, rising from 1,098 tonnes to 1,266 tonnes. Persimmon shipments more than doubled, increasing from 248 tonnes to 509 tonnes. Lemon exports also saw strong growth, reaching 923 tonnes compared with 407 tonnes previously, a 2.3-fold increase. Orange shipments rose moderately, from 251 tonnes to 302 tonnes, or 1.2 times.

Source: vestikavkaza.ru