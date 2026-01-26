Taiwan’s Taichung ponkan mandarin returns to Malaysia

Taichung ponkan mandarins from Taiwan have returned to the Malaysian market ahead of the Chinese New Year period. The citrus is supplied from Taichung and positioned as a seasonal product during the Lunar New Year.

The program is organised by the Shigang District Farmers' Association of Taichung City, with support from Taiwan's Agriculture Ministry and the Agriculture Bureau of Taichung City Government. The promotion focuses on maintaining export presence in Southeast Asian markets, including Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei.

According to the organisers, the first shipment of around 15 tons has already arrived in Malaysia. The fruit is distributed nationwide through retail channels including Aeon, Star Grocer, and Whole Foods supermarkets. Imports are handled by Khaishen Trading Sdn Bhd.

The Agriculture Bureau of Taichung City Government said local production benefits from rainfall levels, climatic conditions, and soil suitability for citrus cultivation. Despite weather challenges in the previous season, including low temperatures and typhoons, supply volumes and fruit quality were maintained.

James Chang, economic division director at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia, stated that market demand during the festive period often exceeds available volumes, indicating stable retail absorption.

Taichung ponkan is marketed for its eating quality and is positioned as a recurring Lunar New Year product in export markets. The current shipment reflects continued trade flows between Taiwan and Malaysia during the seasonal citrus window.

The launch event in Kuala Lumpur was attended by representatives from Taiwanese and Malaysian organisations, including the Taiwan Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, the Shigang District Farmers' Association, the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Malaysia, Khaishen Trading, and RT Pastry.

