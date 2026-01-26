Bangladesh expands commercial strawberry cultivation in Rajshahi

Farmers in Bangladesh's Rajshahi district, part of the Barind region, are increasingly adopting commercial strawberry cultivation, according to local growers and data from the Department of Agricultural Extension. Strawberries are gaining wider acceptance in domestic markets, supported by short crop cycles and regular harvesting windows.

According to growers and extension officials, strawberry plants begin bearing fruit within one month of planting, with production continuing for four to five months. Once harvesting starts, fruit can be picked and marketed every two days. In the Rajshahi district, strawberry cultivation expanded by an additional 2 hectares this season.

In Paba Upazila's Kismat Kukhundi area, farmer Golam Mostafa cultivated strawberries on three bighas and three kathas, equivalent to about 0.45 hectares. He planted saplings on the 20th of Kartik and reported stable yields. "We are getting even better strawberries than expected," he said. Average daily harvests are around 70 kilograms per bigha.

The production cost for one bigha is reported at Tk 175,000, approximately US$1,590. Produce is supplied to wholesale markets in Rajshahi and Dhaka, including Kawran Bazar, Bakshi Bazar, and Baipail, as well as to Chattogram and Sylhet. During early production stages, yields of 300 to 500 grams per plant were sold at Tk 1,500 per kilogram, about US$13.60. Current wholesale prices range from Tk 500 to Tk 550 per kilogram, or roughly US$4.55 to US$5.00.

In Godagari Upazila, farmer Rajab Ali grows strawberries on four kathas, around 0.03 hectares. He said plants are expected to remain productive for at least five months, with peak yields during Magh, Falgun, and Chaitra. Harvesting is projected to conclude by mid-Baishakh.

Manirul Islam from Chaitanyapur village reported harvesting strawberries every alternate day. On harvest days, eight to ten workers are employed, with two workers engaged daily. "Since starting strawberry cultivation, I no longer need other work. I left my previous job to focus entirely on strawberry farming," he said.

According to Professor Rafiqul Islam of Rajshahi University's Department of Botany, strawberries can be planted between November and December and are comparable to crops such as potatoes and eggplants in terms of management. Each plant produces about 250 to 300 grams of fruit, with approximately 6,000 plants per bigha. Farmgate prices average around Tk 600 per kilogram, or about US$5.45.

Professor Dr. Manjur Hossain noted that three locally developed varieties produced through tissue culture are adapted to regional soil conditions. The Department of Agricultural Extension stated that cultivation increased this season compared with last year, supported by favorable weather and stable market demand.

