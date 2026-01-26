Kashmir horticulture seeks support after US$240 million floods

The Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union said the horticulture sector in India's Kashmir Valley is under pressure and has called for targeted support measures in the upcoming budget. The union has requested compensation for flood-hit orchards, crop insurance, debt relief, and investment in cold storage infrastructure.

In a memorandum submitted to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the union asked for dedicated financial allocations for horticulture, which it identified as a core economic activity in the region. According to the union, the sector directly and indirectly supports more than 700,000 families.

Union chairman Bashir Ahmad Basheer outlined a 15-point list of demands and linked the current situation mainly to flooding in August and September 2025. The floods caused estimated losses of nearly Rs 2,000 crore, equivalent to about US$240 million, according to the memorandum. In addition to crop damage, a 20-day closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway disrupted transport, leaving fruit consignments stranded and resulting in spoilage.

The union called for a "reasonable and comprehensive compensation package" for affected growers and traders. Alongside immediate relief, it also proposed longer-term measures, including the introduction of a crop insurance scheme for horticulture similar to existing agricultural insurance programs. It further called for the revival of the Market Intervention Scheme to protect growers from price declines in lower-grade apples.

Infrastructure development formed a central part of the proposal. The memorandum suggested establishing a dedicated horticulture estate, modeled on industrial estates, with single-window clearances for Controlled Atmosphere storage, cold stores, canning units, and juice processing facilities. The union also requested budgetary backing for 150 to 200 new Controlled Atmosphere and cold storage units, especially in north Kashmir, to be developed through cooperative societies with government subsidies.

The memorandum also addressed rising production and logistics costs. Requests included classifying Tree Spray Oil as an agricultural input, providing subsidies for fertilizers and pesticides, promoting organic fertilizers, and supporting standardized cardboard packaging with trays as an alternative to wooden boxes.

