Azerbaijan increases tomato and hazelnut exports in 2025

Azerbaijan exported 172,864 tonnes of tomatoes in 2025, an 18.7% increase compared with 2024, according to the State Customs Committee. Export revenues from tomatoes totaled USD 192.5 million, up 9.7% year-on-year. Tomatoes accounted for 0.77% of Azerbaijan's total exports, compared with 0.66% in 2024.

In addition, Azerbaijan exported shelled hazelnuts worth USD 169.9 million in 2025. This represents a 34% increase in export value compared with 2024. Between 2005 and 2024, Azerbaijan consistently ranked among the top five global exporters of shelled hazelnuts.

Source: caliber.az

