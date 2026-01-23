Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Azerbaijan earns over 900 million USD from fruit and vegetable exports in 2025

Azerbaijan exported 845,992 tonnes of fruits and vegetables in 2025, representing a 23.3% increase compared with 2024, according to the State Customs Committee.

Export revenues from these products rose by 27.4%, totaling USD 901.5 million. Fruits and vegetables accounted for 3.6% of the country's total exports, up from 2.67% in 2024.

During the same period, imports of fruits and vegetables into Azerbaijan reached 360,787 tonnes, a decrease of 3.8%. The value of imports increased by 7.1%, amounting to USD 301.8 million. The share of fruit and vegetable imports in the total import structure was 1.24%, down from 1.34% in 2024.

Source: caliber.az

