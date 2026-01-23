Azerbaijan earns over 900 million USD from fruit and vegetable exports in 2025

Azerbaijan exported 845,992 tonnes of fruits and vegetables in 2025, representing a 23.3% increase compared with 2024, according to the State Customs Committee.

Export revenues from these products rose by 27.4%, totaling USD 901.5 million. Fruits and vegetables accounted for 3.6% of the country's total exports, up from 2.67% in 2024.

During the same period, imports of fruits and vegetables into Azerbaijan reached 360,787 tonnes, a decrease of 3.8%. The value of imports increased by 7.1%, amounting to USD 301.8 million. The share of fruit and vegetable imports in the total import structure was 1.24%, down from 1.34% in 2024.

