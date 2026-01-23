Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Uzbekistan fruit and vegetable exports rise 37 per cent in 2025

Uzbekistan increased exports of fruit and vegetables in 2025, according to final data released by the national statistics authority. Total shipments of fresh produce exceeded 2.1 million tonnes during the year. Export revenues from fruit and vegetable supplies surpassed USD 2.1 billion.

Compared with 2024, the physical volume of exports grew by 6.2%. At the same time, export revenues increased by 36.9%, according to official figures.

Fruit and vegetable products accounted for 6.3% of Uzbekistan's total export revenues in 2025. The sector remained one of the key sources of foreign currency earnings over the reporting period.

The statistics authority also reports continued growth in exports of processed fruit and vegetable products. These include freeze-dried fruits, juices, and jams, which are supplied alongside fresh produce to external markets.

Source: upl.uz

