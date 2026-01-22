Russia continues importing fresh fruits and vegetables in early 2026

Since the start of 2026, authorities in the Transbaikal region have inspected over 850 tonnes of fresh apples from China, nearly three times the volume imported in the same period last year (297 t). All shipments passed phytosanitary inspections, with no quarantine pests detected, and were cleared for sale.

On 13 January, a 24.5-tonne shipment of mandarins from Turkey arriving in Novorossiysk was found to be infested with Mediterranean fruit fly. The shipment was treated and cleared.

On 19 January, a 17.5-tonne consignment of fresh tomatoes from Uzbekistan arriving in Moscow tested positive for South American tomato leafminer. The tomatoes were fumigated before release.

On 18 January, Palm thrips (Thrips palmi) were detected in a 430-kg shipment of fresh peppers from China in the Transbaikal region. The import of the contaminated consignment was banned, and the goods were treated. This marks the 10th case of Palm thrips found in imported vegetables this year, affecting a total of 8.6 tonnes of squash, cucumbers, peppers, and eggplants.

