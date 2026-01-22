Tajikistan boosts agricultural production by nearly 10% in 2025

Agricultural production in Tajikistan grew steadily in 2025, reaching TJS 84.7 billion (about €7.8 billion), up 9.5% compared with 2024. Crop production rose by 9.9% to TJS 56.6 billion (about €5.2 billion), with grapes and fruits recording the highest increases.
Key crops showed the following results:
- Grapes: 289,800 increased by 19.4% to 346,100 tonnes
- Fruits: 822,700 up by 16.0% to 954,300 tonnes
- Melon crops: 1,144,500 increased by 9.6% to 1,254,400 tonnes
- Potatoes: 1,264,200 increased by 5.4% to 1,332,500 tonnes
- Vegetables: 3,298,700 increased by 2.4% to 3,377,900 tonnes.
