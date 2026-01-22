Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

Tajikistan boosts agricultural production by nearly 10% in 2025

Agricultural production in Tajikistan grew steadily in 2025, reaching TJS 84.7 billion (about €7.8 billion), up 9.5% compared with 2024. Crop production rose by 9.9% to TJS 56.6 billion (about €5.2 billion), with grapes and fruits recording the highest increases.

Key crops showed the following results:

  • Grapes: 289,800 increased by 19.4% to 346,100 tonnes
  • Fruits: 822,700 up by 16.0% to 954,300 tonnes
  • Melon crops: 1,144,500 increased by 9.6% to 1,254,400 tonnes
  • Potatoes: 1,264,200 increased by 5.4% to 1,332,500 tonnes
  • Vegetables: 3,298,700 increased by 2.4% to 3,377,900 tonnes.

Source: asiaplustj.info

Related Articles → See More