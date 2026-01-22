Kashmir growers release apples from CA storage as prices recover

Apple growers in Kashmir, India, have started releasing fruit from controlled atmosphere (CA) cold stores as market prices show signs of recovery following a season disrupted by heavy rainfall and transport interruptions. The movement of apples into the market began as prices stabilised after pressure during the previous marketing year.

Industry representatives said that price levels this season are more stable, providing some relief after losses recorded last year due to supply disruptions and a sharp price decline. Apples packed in 10 kg boxes are currently trading at between ₹800 and ₹1,200 per box, equivalent to approximately US$9.6 to US$14.5, depending on quality and variety, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Fruit and Vegetable Processing and Integrated Cold Chain Association.

"This season, prices are fairly good," said Izhan Javed, spokesperson for the association. "So far, around 10 to 15 percent of the total stored produce has been released into the market."

Industry estimates indicate that around 3 to 3.5 million apple crates were placed into CA storage across Kashmir this season, higher than average. Growers opted for storage following repeated closures of the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway during August and September last year, which coincided with peak apple marketing.

The highway, which serves as Kashmir's main road link to the rest of the country, was closed multiple times due to landslides caused by heavy rainfall. These disruptions affected supply flows, leading many growers to sell at reduced prices or divert fruit to storage facilities.

"More and more farmers chose to store their apples after heavy rains caused landslides on the highway, leading to a sudden price crash in mandis outside Kashmir," said Ashiq Hussain, an apple trader from the Imamsahib area of Shopian district. "Cold storage became the only viable option to safeguard their produce."

Controlled atmosphere technology allows apples to be stored for several months while maintaining quality, enabling growers to manage supply and time market entry according to demand conditions.

The apple sector remains central to the rural economy of Kashmir, supporting an estimated 3.5 million people directly and indirectly. Disruptions to transport or market access affect growers, traders, packing operations, and logistics providers.

Industry sources estimate that repeated highway closures last year resulted in losses of around ₹100 crore, equivalent to about US$12 million. Trucks carrying apples were stranded for extended periods, while prices at major wholesale markets such as Azadpur in Delhi declined due to oversupply and quality deterioration.

Traders said increased reliance on CA storage this season has helped stagger sales and avoid market congestion, contributing to current price stability.

