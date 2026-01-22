Ghana exports 26 metric tons of mangoes by road to Morocco

Ghana exported 26 metric tons of mangoes by road to Morocco in 2025, according to Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry. The shipment marked the first time mangoes were transported by truck from Ghana to Morocco.

The minister disclosed the development while speaking at the Government's Accountability Series on Wednesday, January 21, where she reviewed recent developments in trade and agribusiness.

"In 2025, for the first time in Ghana's export history, mangoes were transported by trucks to Morocco. We had about 26 metric tonnes transported by road. The trucks actually came all the way from Morocco to pick the mangoes."

"It means that we are doing well in this area as well," she said.

According to the minister, the shipment reflects progress in using alternative export routes and strengthening regional and continental trade links. The overland transport was carried out by Moroccan trucks that collected the fruit directly in Ghana.

In addition to the mango exports, Ofosu-Agyare also referred to developments linked to Ghana's participation in international trade events. She pointed to outcomes following Ghana's presence at the World Expo Osaka in Japan.

"I am happy to say that after our participation in Osaka, the Japanese state minister in charge of foreign affairs led a fifty-member investment delegation to Ghana. A direct effect of what we did in Osaka."

The comments were made as part of a broader review of trade, agribusiness, and export-related activities over the past year.

Source: Joy Online