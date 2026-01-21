China triples grape exports to Russia in 2025

China has strengthened its position in the global fruit market, reaching sixth place worldwide in grape exports to Russia. According to Chinese customs data, in 2025, the volume of fresh grape exports from China to Russia tripled compared to 2024, reaching 47,700 tonnes. This marked a historic high in shipments and drove the value of imported grapes up 3.2 times to $81 million.

In December, exports to Russia fell 29% compared to November, totaling 6,600 tonnes. Even so, this was 1.75 times higher than December 2024.

China's main buyers remain its Asian neighbors, including Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, and the Philippines. On the global stage, China exported 801,300 tonnes of fresh grapes in 2025, generating $1.03 billion in revenue, a year-on-year increase of 11.5%.

