Kyrgyzstan loses up to 30% of harvest due to lack of processing

Kyrgyzstan loses up to 30% of its annual agricultural production due to insufficient processing, said Dr Jamin Akimaliev, academician of the National Academy of Sciences, in a radio interview.

According to Akimaliev, processing is essential to preserve crops, increase profitability, and create export opportunities. Globally, losses can reach up to 50%, he added. He noted that preserving 95% of products through processing would be a major gain for the country.

Processing also significantly boosts profitability. Akimaliev explained that the current profit margin for some products is around 15%, but can reach up to 60% after processing. He cited potatoes as an example: six kilograms of potatoes can produce one kilogram of starch, in addition to chips, fries, and flour, creating added value and jobs.

To achieve this, the country needs large-scale fruit, vegetable, and potato processing facilities. Akimaliev said increasing processing to 25% of all agricultural products within five years would be a significant step forward.

Government support is crucial, he stressed, including backing from the President and ministries. The Cabinet of Ministers plans to expand fruit and vegetable processing between Q1 2026 and Q4 2030. Investment projects for new processing plants are to be developed, aiming to increase processed fruit and vegetable volumes by 237,000 tonnes, as well as other agricultural products.

Source: www.tazabek.kg