In 2025, Russia's potato imports from China surged nearly fourfold, reaching historic highs, according to Chinese customs data analyzed by RIA Novosti.

Total shipments of Chinese potatoes to Russia amounted to 167,800 tonnes, 3.6 times higher than in 2024. In monetary terms, imports also rose 3.6 times, totaling $62.7 million.

In December alone, Chinese potato exports to Russia reached 5,500 tonnes, increasing 1.39 times compared to the previous month and 1.43 times year-on-year.

As a result, Russia ranked third among the main buyers of Chinese potatoes last year. The top five importers also included Malaysia (203,000 tonnes), Vietnam (170,100 tonnes), Kyrgyzstan (148,600 tonnes), and Thailand (88,100 tonnes).

Source: www.alta.ru