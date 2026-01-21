Fergana region delegation holds talks with Malaysian companies on fruit supplies

A delegation from Uzbekistan's Fergana region is on a working visit to Malaysia to expand bilateral trade cooperation. During the visit, meetings were held with major Malaysian companies involved in the import and distribution of fruits and vegetables through leading retail chains.

Hoi Yong Fruits, one of Malaysia's key fruit and vegetable suppliers, expressed strong interest in Uzbek produce, particularly pomegranates. The company noted high demand for this product in the Malaysian market and confirmed its readiness to organize imports.

Negotiations were also held with Al Hijrah Global Sdn Bhd, one of the country's largest distributors of dates and dried fruits. As a result of the talks, the parties agreed on potential supplies of dried fruits, including raisins, dried apricots, and dried cherries, as well as fresh produce such as pomegranates and fresh cherries.

