Uzbekistan increases fresh lemon exports by 25% in January–November 2025

Uzbekistan exported 3,800 tonnes of fresh lemons to 11 countries between January and November 2025, with total export revenues reaching USD 5.4 million, according to national statistics.
Compared to the same period of the previous year, export volumes increased by 764 tonnes, or 25%. Kazakhstan (1,827 tonnes) and Russia (1,740 tonnes) were the largest buyers of Uzbek lemons. Kyrgyzstan ranked third with 236.5 tonnes.
Smaller volumes of Uzbek lemons were also shipped to Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, and several other markets.
Source: dunyo.info