Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exports top US$299 million in January

Vietnam's export activity showed increased momentum in the first half of January, with fruit and vegetables emerging as a stronger-performing segment, indicating that international trade flows resumed earlier than during the same period last year.

According to data released on January 21 by the General Department of Vietnam Customs, total merchandise exports in the first half of January exceeded US$18 billion, representing an increase of nearly 11 per cent year on year. This development stands out, as export activity normally slows at the start of the year ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Fruit and vegetable exports recorded a sharp rise during the period. Shipments reached almost US$299 million in the first half of January, up by more than 40 per cent compared with the same period last year. The early-year increase comes as a growing share of exports moves through official channels, where requirements for quality management and traceability are more stringent.

Dang Phuc Nguyen, general secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, said that fruit and vegetable exports typically increase ahead of the Lunar New Year as consumer demand rises. China, Vietnam's largest export destination for fruit and vegetables, enters a peak consumption period during the holiday season.

"Export growth in the fruit and vegetable sector in recent years is no longer merely seasonal but has formed a clear trend. Greater focus by enterprises on quality, traceability, and compliance with market standards is helping Vietnamese fruit and vegetables gain a firmer foothold in global supply chains," he said.

In 2025, Vietnam's fruit and vegetable export turnover reached a record US$8.5 billion. For 2026, the sector has set an export target of US$10 billion.

