Produce rescue initiative seeks surplus and imperfect crops

Funky Food is inviting farmers in Queensland and northern New South Wales to supply surplus and cosmetically imperfect fruit and vegetables that are often difficult to market through standard retail channels.

The Brisbane-based produce rescue business says it is seeking to work with small to medium-sized farms, including independent and family-run operations, that are left with produce such as seasonal excess volumes, over- or undersized items, or fruit and vegetables that remain edible but do not meet supermarket appearance standards.

According to the company, rising production, harvest, and transport costs, combined with variable weather conditions, have increased the amount of produce that does not find a buyer through conventional sales routes.

© Funky Food

Founder Kamran Kasaei-Nejad said the business focuses on direct sourcing from growers and aims to reduce food waste by redirecting edible produce to households.

"We hear it time and time again from farmers, perfectly edible produce is being rejected for reasons that have nothing to do with quality," Mr Kasaei-Nejad said.

"Our model is about creating another pathway to market, helping farmers recover value from their crops while reducing waste and feeding households at the same time."

Funky Food is looking to connect with growers who have surplus or overflow produce, or crops that are cosmetically outside retail specifications. The company says it offers an alternative to discarding produce or returning crops to the field and works with growers on flexible supply arrangements.

While farms within one to two hours' drive of Brisbane are considered most suitable, the company says it is open to discussions with growers located further afield, depending on produce type, volumes, and logistics. Supply can range from one-off surplus consignments to seasonal or ongoing arrangements, and volumes are not required to be large.

"We don't need semi-trailer loads or perfect-looking produce," Mr Kasaei-Nejad said. "If it's fresh, safe, and edible, we want to hear from you."

Funky Food supplies boxes of rescued fruit and vegetables to households in South East Queensland, Sydney and surrounding areas, and Melbourne. The company notes that household food waste levels remain high and that demand for alternative supply channels has increased alongside rising food prices.

"This is about backing farmers, backing common sense, and making sure the hard work that goes into growing food doesn't end in landfill," Mr Kasaei-Nejad said.

© Funky FoodFor more information:

Katy Lysaught

Funky Foods

Tel: +61 (0) 410 469 896

Email: [email protected]

www.funkyfood.com.au