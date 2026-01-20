Kazakhstan sees continued rise in potato and carrot exports in January

In Kazakhstan, potato and carrot exports continued to grow in January, adding pressure on the domestic market. Despite this, prices for vegetables and apples have remained generally stable.

Potato wholesale prices in January stayed in the range of 150–170 tenge per kilogram (€0.25–0.30), aligning with the maximum levels set in the memorandum between the Ministry of Trade and Integration and the Potato Growers' Union, the government press service reported.

At a recent meeting, officials noted that vegetables from stabilization funds are being released to help maintain stable regional prices. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, 35,800 tonnes of the total 247,000 tonnes of reserve stocks have been sold so far. In some regions, sales at affordable prices have been slow.

The Ministry of Trade and Integration, together with QazTrade, will start importing early harvest vegetables from neighboring countries in March. About 6,000 agricultural fairs are planned nationwide by the end of the year.

The government has also signaled possible export restrictions for potatoes and carrots due to high export activity. However, farmers have opposed such bans. Producers in the Pavlodar region stated that carrot stocks exceed domestic demand, and given the limited shelf life, restricting exports could lead to product spoilage.

