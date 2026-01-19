What lies behind the quality debate of potato imports to Azerbaijan

The quality of potatoes imported into Azerbaijan has sparked public debate. Some claim that potatoes from Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey are "technical," meaning not intended for human consumption.

The main concern is that such products may enter the market as food despite lower quality, or that potatoes meant for animal feed or industrial use are being sold for human consumption.

Economist Akif Nasirli explained that "technical potatoes" are usually meant for industrial use, processing, or planting, not direct consumption. They may be treated with chemicals such as sprout inhibitors, and improper storage can increase solanine levels, a toxic substance.

At the same time, Nasirli considers it incorrect to claim that all imported potatoes are automatically "technical" or unsafe for consumption. "Potatoes officially imported into the country undergo phytosanitary and sanitary inspections, during which their suitability for food use is checked. Problems more often arise with products that enter uncontrolled or informal circulation," he explained.

Speaking about the reasons for imports, the expert noted that domestic production does not always fully meet demand. This is due to seasonal gaps, low yields, underdeveloped storage infrastructure, and growing consumption.

"Potato imports are carried out not only because of production shortages, but also to maintain price stability in the market and prevent supply deficits. It is impossible to do without imports throughout the year," Nasirli concluded.

In January–October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 8,181 tonnes of seed potatoes worth $6.5 million, 2.2 times more in volume and 2.4 times more in value than the same period in 2024. Imports included 3,820 tonnes from Turkey ($3.8 million), 2,221 tonnes from Georgia ($752,000), 541 tonnes from Germany ($663,000), 523 tonnes from the Netherlands ($567,000), and 865 tonnes from Ukraine ($549,000). For the first time in 14 years, 40 tonnes were imported from France ($45,400).

Source: media.az / abc.az