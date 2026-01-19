Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Russia becomes the largest importer of Georgian apples in 2025

In 2025, Russia became the main destination for Georgian apple exports. According to Georgia's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture, from August last year to January 13 of the current year, Russia imported 9,200 tonnes of apples, accounting for more than 90% of Georgia's total apple exports.

During the reported period, Georgia exported around 10,000 tonnes of apples in total. Turkey ranked second with 540 tonnes, followed by Belarus with 150 tonnes.

Data on export revenues and the assortment of apple varieties were not disclosed. The reasons for the strong demand from Russia were not specified in official sources.

The average export price of Georgian apples amounted to USD 0.73 per kilogram, which is 15% higher than during the same period last year.

Source: bizzone.info

