Thailand discusses pomelo and mango exports with Japan

Thailand's Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is working to expand trade cooperation with Japan, with a focus on increasing exports of Thai pomelos and all mango varieties. Discussions also include the promotion of agricultural products from Japan's Mie Prefecture, particularly mandarin oranges.

Permanent Secretary of Agriculture and Cooperatives Winarot Sapsongsuk met with Yukitoshi Noro, Vice Governor of Mie Prefecture, and his delegation at the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives on January 16, 2026. The meeting was attended by Deputy Permanent Secretary Narumon Sanguanwong and representatives of several government agencies, including the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Agricultural Extension, the Department of Cooperative Promotion, the Department of Fisheries, the Office of Agricultural Economics, and the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards.

According to the Permanent Secretary, the meeting provided an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with Mie Prefecture, which is an agricultural and food-producing region in Japan. He stated that collaboration at the prefectural level could complement existing national-level frameworks such as the Japan–Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and support cooperation across trade-related areas.

During the talks, the Vice Governor of Mie proposed a fruit exchange initiative. The Ministry indicated that this approach could support market access for Thai fruit exports to Japan. Relevant departments are expected to continue discussions on technical and operational requirements linked to such exchanges.

Both parties agreed to maintain close coordination on the promotion of agricultural products and the facilitation of cross-border trade. The discussions specifically referred to mandarin oranges from Mie Prefecture, Thai pomelos, and all mango varieties as priority products.

Mie Prefecture also indicated its willingness to work with Japan's national authorities to support the process of introducing Thai pomelos and mangoes to the Japanese market in the future. Further engagement between government agencies on both sides is expected as technical details and compliance requirements are reviewed.

The dialogue forms part of broader efforts by Thailand to diversify export destinations for fresh fruit, while aligning with Japanese partners on regulatory and operational conditions for trade.

