Indian apple growers seek higher import duty on apples

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has asked India's central government to impose a 100 per cent import duty on apples, citing losses faced by domestic growers due to higher inflows of imported fruit. The request was raised during a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

According to the Chief Minister, increased imports of foreign apples have put pressure on prices received by growers in Himachal Pradesh. He called for apples to be placed in a special category to protect the interests of around 250,000 apple growers in the state and to shield domestic production from international competition.

Sukhu stated that apple production in Himachal Pradesh generates annual revenue of about Rs 4,500 crore, approximately US$540 million, and accounts for nearly 80 per cent of the state's total fruit output. He said the sector plays a central role in the regional horticultural economy.

The Chief Minister also referred to the Free Trade Agreement with New Zealand, noting that apple imports from the country have increased by two-and-a-half times over the past decade. He said the 25 per cent duty concession on New Zealand apples between April and August has contributed to lower prices for Himachal apples held in cold storage, affecting marketing during the off-season.

In addition to trade measures, Sukhu urged the Centre to establish a separate Green Fund for hill states with an allocation of Rs50,000 crore, or about US$6.0 billion. He also called for a revision of the Disaster Risk Index parameters developed by the 15th Finance Commission and requested a separate index and dedicated funding allocation for Himachal Pradesh.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also met Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda. He raised issues related to state-level development projects and sought central support for health infrastructure, including assistance under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. According to the statement, Nadda assured the Chief Minister of cooperation on these matters.

The discussions highlight ongoing concerns among Indian apple-producing regions regarding import competition, tariff structures, and policy support, particularly during storage and off-season marketing periods.

Source: The Indian Awaaz