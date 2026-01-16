Azerbaijan’s onion exports fall 3% by volume but rise 24% in value

From January to October 2025, Azerbaijan exported 20,417 tonnes of onions worth $5.68 million, according to the State Statistics reported by the Report. This is 3% lower in volume but 24% higher in value compared to the same period in 2024.

Major destinations for onions included:

Georgia: 14,433 tonnes (-7%), $3.19 million (+13%)

Russia: 5,057 tonnes (+360%), $2.1 million (+300%)

Belarus: 795 tonnes (+3,500%), $339,000 (+3,800%)

Ukraine: 131.55 tonnes (-92%), $70,700 (-85%)

In 2024, Georgia accounted for 74% of Azerbaijan's total onion exports of 21,440 tonnes.

During the same period, Azerbaijan exported 1,828 tonnes of cucumbers valued at $1.6 million, down 3% in volume and 19% in value compared with January–October 2024.

Cucumber exports were distributed as follows:

Russia: 1,712 tonnes, $1.5 million (-22% year-on-year)

Georgia: 76.6 tonnes, $56,500 (no exports to Georgia in 2024)

Ukraine: 38.2 tonnes, $29,800 (+2.5 times in volume, +93% in value)

Saudi Arabia: 1.25 tonnes, $21,800 (-61% in volume, -28% in value)

United Arab Emirates: 0.01 tonnes, $10 (no exports in 2024)

In 2024, Azerbaijan exported 2,701 tonnes of cucumbers to three countries (Ukraine, Saudi Arabia), with 99.1% shipped to Russia.

