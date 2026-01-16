Turkey becomes the leading supplier of fruits and vegetables to Russia’s Krasnodar

The Krasnodar region began 2026 with a sharp increase in imports of fruits, nuts, and vegetables. According to the Southern Interregional Directorate of Rosselkhoznadzor, around 61,500 tonnes of regulated agricultural products entered the region during the first ten days of January.

Turkey emerged as the largest supplier, shipping 32,900 tonnes of produce. The bulk consisted of mandarins (23,600 tonnes) and oranges (8,900 tonnes). Egypt ranked second, exporting 12,000 tonnes of mandarins and 8,900 tonnes of oranges, while Abkhazia supplied 2,700 tonnes of citrus fruits.

In addition to fruit, 6,200 tonnes of shea nuts were imported from Ghana. The product is used mainly in the food and cosmetics industries.

Vegetable imports also remained high. In December 2025 alone, more than 14,500 tonnes of fresh vegetables were delivered to the region. Turkey accounted for 8,400 tonnes, followed by Israel (2,500 tonnes) and Egypt (2,400 tonnes). The main products included zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes, and sweet peppers.

