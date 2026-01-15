Tomatoes, peppers, and fruit shipments face quarantine issues across Russian regions

In mid-January 2026, the Orenburg region detected a quarantine pest in two consignments of fresh tomatoes from Turkmenistan totaling 18 tonnes. The South American tomato leafminer was found alive, triggering an import ban. The shipments were sent for phytosanitary treatment.

Earlier, in January 2025, a 5.5-tonne shipment of fresh peppers from Turkey entering the Moscow region was found to contain western flower thrips, resulting in an import ban. The cargo was treated and disinfected.

From 1 to 12 January 2026, the Kaliningrad region received about 1,200 tonnes of imported fruits and vegetables from 16 countries. Fruit and berry imports accounted for 915 tonnes, including citrus fruits, bananas, apples, and pears supplied from Brazil, Egypt, Israel, Turkey, and Morocco. Of this volume, citrus shipments totaled 487 tonnes and originated from Brazil, Egypt, Israel, China, Morocco, Turkey, and South Africa. Banana imports reached 184 tonnes from Ecuador, while pome fruits amounted to 169 tonnes from Serbia, Chile, and South Africa.

Tomatoes remained the leading vegetable, with 109 tonnes delivered from Turkey. Additional imports included 103 tonnes of fresh cucumbers from Turkey, 38 tonnes of peppers from Turkey and Israel, as well as onions, ginger, zucchini, and cabbage totaling 43 tonnes. All consignments passed quarantine inspections.

In the Omsk region, a 16-tonne shipment of tomatoes from Kazakhstan was denied entry on 13 January 2026 due to invalid phytosanitary documentation and returned to the exporting country.

During the first half of January, over 700 tonnes of fruits and vegetables from Kazakhstan and China passed through the Kurgan Region on their way to other Russian regions. Popular products included onions, cucumbers, and a seasonal assortment of mandarins, persimmons, grapes, kiwi, mango, and pitaya. No violations were reported.

In late December and early January, nearly 400 tonnes of high-risk plant products, including tomatoes, onions, grapes, and nuts, entered Russia through the Chelyabinsk region. All shipments complied with quarantine rules.

In Perm Krai, the first-ever shipment of white eggplants from China arrived in December 2025, totaling 34.9 tonnes. The consignment passed inspection with no quarantine organisms detected and was cleared for use.

Source: fsvps.gov.ru