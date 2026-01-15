New Zealand cherry harvest delayed by weather in Central Otago

The 2025/26 export cherry season in Central Otago is progressing under challenging conditions, although growers report that substantial volumes remain to be harvested.

Since the start of spring, orchardists across the region have faced repeated weather disruptions. Rain, wind, and hail have affected production, with growers in Cromwell experiencing at least one rain event per week over the past two months. These conditions have complicated harvest planning and increased pressure on fruit quality.

At Fortune Fruit in Lowburn, helicopters have been used on at least seven occasions to dry cherries following rainfall. The operation reports that further rain could have severe consequences for remaining volumes. Manager Blair Davidson said the season was "unlike any other," citing the persistence of wind and rain. "Things will get pretty dire if we get more rain."

Earlier in January, the orchard was forced to remove 40 per cent of one cherry block due to rain damage. Despite this, later varieties are still on the trees, with around 350 tons yet to be picked. "There is still good fruit out there. If we get no more rain, it will still be an okay season," Blair said.

Panmure Orchards grower Jeremy Hiscock, based in Earnscleugh, said rainfall had coincided poorly with harvest timing, particularly for export programmes. "The rain came at the wrong times when many growers were trying to get export fruit off to market – particularly cherries," he said. "It's been a cool summer, but we've had worse."

Weather conditions have also affected labour efficiency. Delayed and uneven ripening has caused interruptions in picking schedules, leading to frustration among seasonal workers. At Leaning Rock in Springvale, growers have been advertising for pickers throughout the week as fruit across varieties has only recently reached maturity.

Compared with last season, the summerfruit peak in Central Otago is running later. In 2024/25, peak activity was around January 17, while this season is estimated to be two to three weeks behind schedule. Growers indicate that cooler temperatures have influenced fruit size and delayed maturity across crops. However, the extended development window has spread harvest pressure over a longer period. "If anything, it has spread the season out, and there should be less pain that way," Jeremy said.

