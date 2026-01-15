China expands ASEAN fruit trade via SPS cooperation

A shipment of pomelos imported from Thailand recently arrived at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China. Using a dedicated green channel for fresh produce, customs authorities provided round-the-clock clearance services, allowing the fruit to pass inspection and be released quickly. The shipment was transported the same day to the Shuangfu International Agricultural Product Trade Market in Chongqing for distribution.

The Shuangfu International Agricultural Product Trade Market serves as a regional hub for agricultural product circulation in Chongqing. Official figures show that in the first 10 months of 2025, fruit from ASEAN countries accounted for about 80 per cent of the market's total imported fruit volume. Transaction value reached US$357.46 million, an increase of more than 25 per cent year on year.

Chongqing Shanghao Agricultural Products Co., Ltd., a major wholesaler operating in the market, has established processing facilities and related logistics operations in Thailand. This structure allows the company to source fruit directly at the origin and apply standardized processing. According to the company, products such as durian, mangosteen, and young coconuts from ASEAN countries are widely distributed in China. "Take Thai durian as an example: in the first 10 months of 2025, our processing volume reached 2,000 containers, a year-on-year increase of 20 percent, fully meeting domestic consumer demand," said Zou Teng, general manager of the company.

Improved market access for ASEAN agricultural and food products has been supported by the China-ASEAN cooperation mechanism on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures. The framework addresses food safety, animal and plant quarantine, and technical capacity building, contributing to a structured trade environment for cross-border agricultural products.

"ASEAN has always been one of our key target markets," said Wang Danyu, general manager of Dejia. "Next, we plan to participate in food exhibitions across ASEAN countries to secure more international orders."

According to China's General Administration of Customs, the China-ASEAN SPS cooperation mechanism supports trade flows and market connectivity. ASEAN has been China's largest trading partner for agricultural and food products for eight consecutive years. In the first 10 months of 2025, bilateral agricultural and food trade reached US$51.3 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 8.9 per cent.

Source: People's Daily Online